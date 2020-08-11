The virtual Williamson County Fair continues through Saturday with online activities and videos for all ages to enjoy, including a replay of last week’s 4-H Livestock Shows and the annual 4-H Livestock Expo and Auction, with a special Century Farms video presentation set for Thursday.
Activities on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are presented by Tractor Supply, with replays of the 4-H Steer, Heifer, Sheep and Goat shows that took place last week available for viewing.
Also available Tuesday evening was the replay of the 4-H Livestock Expo and Auction, where Williamson County 4-H students showed their market steers, lambs and sheep and auctioned them off to pre-registered buyers at the Williamson County AgExpo Park on Monday night.
Each weekday will feature a Food Vendor Spotlight presented by Atmos Energy, where favorite local and regional food vendors including Wonderstick, Lisa’s Kettle Corn, Puckett’s, Bradley’s Creamery and Kirby’s Mini Donuts will share recipes and behind-the-scenes looks at some of their most popular Fair treats.
On Thursday, the Williamson County Fair will honor three Century Farms in the county that have reached 150 and 200 years of being owned by the same family and in continuous agricultural production. The Century Farms program is traditionally recognized with dinner and a presentation at the Fair.
In lieu of an in-person event, the Williamson County Fair will release a video on Thursday to honor the Bond (Bond Farm) and Ogilvie-Woodside (Maple Crest Farm) families whose farms have reached 150 years this year, and the Herbert family, whose Woodland View Farm turns 200 this year.
Other highlights include an agriculture-themed “Choose Your Own Adventure” online game designed by the Williamson County Fair Junior Fair Board, how-to videos on building a chicken coop and baking Loveless Cafe’s maple bacon sticky biscuits at home and educational videos about Robotics and Imaging Technology provided by Williamson Medical Center.
Each evening, videos of 2019 performances at the Williamson County Fair are made available for viewing, including Chainsaw Artist Roark Phillips, Piccolo Zoppe Circus, overall and high school division winners of the 2019 Sing Your Heart Out Competition, Middle Tennessee Electric’s Safety Trailer Demonstration and Jurassic Kingdom.
All the virtual Fair activities can be found at www.williamsoncountyfair.org and on Facebook (www.facebook/WiliamsonCountyFair) and Instagram (@williamsonfair).
