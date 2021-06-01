The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a variety of art, music and general recreation programs for children, teens, adults and seniors at recreation centers across Williamson County in Brentwood, Fairview, Franklin, Nolensville and Spring Hill.
From painting classes and pottery workshops; to music education programs and private instructional lessons; to Tae Kwon Do and Polynesian Dance, WCPR offers an assortment of programs for a multitude of interests.
In June, a new Fairy Art Camp will be offered on Tuesday evenings, June 8-July 13, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Road., for kids ages 5 to 10. This hands-on program will include crafting a variety of “fairy” based items, as well as engaging your child’s creativity and inspiration while teaching color therapy, composition and creation through project preparation and completion skills.
Advanced registration is required for the majority of all programs. For more information on specific classes and activities, and to register, visit the WCPR website and click on the “Activities” tab.
