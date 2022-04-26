Actor Gary Sinise will be moving his veterans foundation to Franklin from its previous home of Los Angeles this summer, per a press release.
Sinise, best known for his Oscar-nominated turn as Lieutenant Dan Taylor in the 1994 film Forrest Gump, says Tennessee's proximity to other places in the county played a part in the relocation.
"It will be very, very good to be in a state that's connected to seven other states, all of them with military bases and many, many veterans and all those communities around Tennessee," Sinise told The Tennessean. "Having our foundation more centrally located in the country will be a very, very positive thing for the work that we do."
According to the release, The Gary Sinise Foundation has long been in Los Angeles since its founding in 2011. Its locations in San Diego and Orlando will remain despite the move to Nashville.
"I've been in California for 35 years and was thinking of next steps that might be exciting for the family. We have little grandchildren," Sinise said to The Tennessean. "I had a lot of friends there (in Tennessee). It's a great entertainment industry there. They're very, very supportive of veterans and would be a good place for the foundation and the family."
Sinise has been involved with Nashville-based efforts to help veterans in the past. For example, in 2012, he was one of the headlining guests at one of late county musician Charlie Daniels' veterans benefits that were held at Lipscomb University for a period of time.
"I've been traveling across the country multiple times a year for decades now," Sinise told The Tennessean. "Our move to the Nashville area is going to be a great benefit, not only to the family but to the foundation."
Sinise's foundation focuses on serving active military personnel, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need, per its website.
"Freedom and security are precious gifts that we, as Americans, should never take for granted," Sinise said on his website. "We must do all we can to extend our hand in times of need to those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide that freedom and security. While we can never do enough to show gratitude to our nation's defenders, we can always do a little more."
Outside of his turn as Lt. Dan, Sinise, 67, has been featured in such films as Apollo 13, The Quick and the Dead, The Green Mile, Reindeer Games and Mission to Mars.
On television, Sinise played Detective Mac Taylor on CSI: NY for nearly a decade after the character made two appearances on CSI: Miami. He's recently had roles on Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and Netflix's 13 Reasons Why.
