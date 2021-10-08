Nashville-based prescription medication management company AdhereHealth has formed a partnership with behavioral health care provider Health Connect America to offer its digital pharmacy services across its 56-location network.
Health Connect’s pediatric and adult patients will have access to personalized compliance packaging and medication delivery services AdhereHealth offers through its AdhereRX pharmacy division.
The agreement puts the Nashville-based company in a network of nearly 10,000 patients across six states.
"Health Connect America is a forward-looking organization that understands it takes the right tools and a personalized approach to meet the needs of higher risk, underserved populations," Jason Rose, CEO of AdhereHealth, said in a press release. "Our AdhereRx digital pharmacy supports overcoming barriers of care and social determinants of health to keep these patients safe at home."
HCA closes on $637M sale of northwest Georgia hospital
HCA Healthcare has completed the sale of another Georgia hospital for $637 million, marking its fifth divestiture in the state this year.
The close of the sale removes the Nashville-based hospital operator from the northwest Georgia market. Florida-based nonprofit health system AdventHealth was the buyer, adding the 230-bed hospital to its network of 50 hospitals — three of which are in Georgia.
HCA has also said they are selling four hospitals in the Greater Atlanta area to Piedmont Healthcare for $950 million. At the close of that deal, the health giant will have five facilities remaining in Georgia.
