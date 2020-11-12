Affinity Technology Partners has added J.Mac Brown as virtual chief information officer.
Previously, Brown served as vice president of operations for branding and story-telling company Advent, which primarily focuses on collegiate and professional sports. He has worked in operations and IT services at American Airlines, Brentwood-based Kidpower and Fellowship Bible Church.
Brown, who attended Auburn University, serves on the board of trustees for Brentwood Academy.
“We are confident J.Mac (spelling is correct) will provide excellent support to help Affinity expand our mission to bring high value to our clients via innovative technology solutions with consistent execution,” Sean Wright, Affinity CEO, said in a release.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
