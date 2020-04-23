Brentwood-based Affinity Technology Partners has promoted Jason Hardy to vice president of operations.
For the previous two years, Hardy was director of strategic operations and communications at the managed IT services provider. He has been with Affinity since 2007.
In his new role, Hardy will assist in creating annual goals, objectives, strategies, operations plans, policies, procedures, and collaboration with the leadership team. He will also oversee special projects for the firm.
Hardy earned a B.A. degree in English at Belmont University (2009) and an M.A. in English literature at the University of Tennessee (2013).
Founded in 2002, Affinity Technology Partners specializes in outsourced IT services, including network management, systems administration, cyber security, proactive maintenance, end-user support, and CIO-level strategy for small and mid-size businesses.
“Jason has been a key asset in helping us achieve continuous improvement for 13 years,” Betsy Wright Affinity partner and vice president of business development, said in a release. “We are delighted for him to step into this new role and to lead the charge as we continue to strengthen Affinity’s processes and the service we provide our valued clients.”
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
