Affinity Technology Partners has relocated and more than doubled its office space in Brentwood.
The new office is located at of CityPark Building 4 at 278 Franklin Road. Previously, the company had its office at 555 Church Street East in Brentwood since October 2007.
“Similar to the way in which we strategize for our clients’ growth, we intentionally planned for growth and invested in the space to allow our staff to better serve our clients with an expanded support center,” Sean Wright, ATF president and CEO, said in a release.
With the new space, the firm’s Network Operations Center will have dedicated areas it previously did not.
Sarah Pettigrew, with the local office of CBRE, handled the lease transaction.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
