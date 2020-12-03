Matt Moss and Paul Shelton have joined Brentwood-based Affinity Technology Partners as system engineers.
Sean Wright, CEO of the Brentwood-based managed IT firm, said in a release Moss joins the projects team and Shelton joins the support team.
Moss is a certified ITIL who spent 14 years at Deloitte as a senior system administrator. He is a 1992 graduate of Lipscomb University with a B.S. degree in business management and marketing.
Shelton was previously with Cardinal Health as a systems engineer. He is a graduate of ITT Tech with an A.A.S. degree in computer network systems.
“The Affinity team and our clients are fortunate to have Matt and Paul on our team,” Wright said in the release. “Their professionalism and commitment to implementing new technologies will proficiently serve our team members and clients.”
Affinity Technology Partners was founded in 2002.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
