As of Tuesday, Affinity Technology Partners named a new vice president of business development and a new business development director.
The Brentwood-based IT firm promoted its manager of technical sales, Michael Maxwell, to the director role over business development. The company also named announced Betsy Wright as vice president of business development and the company’s newest partner.
Under Maxwell’s management, the company increased sales by 200 percent in 2021 according to a release. Maxwell began with the company as an intern and climbed into management. He has also operated for Affinity as a systems administrator and a vice chief information officer.
Maxwell graduated from Trevecca Nazarene University in 2012 with a business administration B.S. while playing on the school’s baseball team. A Miami native, He now lives in Brentwood with his Franklin-native wife and serves in the Nashville Chamber of Commerce, the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Williamson Inc.
Serving small and mid-sized businesses locally since 2002, Affinity Technology Partners provides clients with network management solutions, systems administration, cybersecurity services, proactive maintenance, end-user support and CIO-level strategy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.