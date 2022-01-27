The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County will be hosting its 21st annual Black Tie Affair Saturday, March 12, at Embassy Suites in Franklin, beginning at 6 p.m.
The date has changed from Feb. 5 and what has typically been the first Saturday in February. This is the 20th anniversary for the annual fundraiser, which supports AAHS, the McLemore House Museum and now the organization’s new preservation project, the Merrill-Williams House.
The first Black Tie was held in 2002, in honor of the opening of the McLemore House Museum, built by formerly enslaved Harvey McLemore. With help from community supporters and preservation grants from the state of Tennessee, AAHS just recently completed its second renovation of the historic museum.
The Black-Tie Gala generally has a sellout crowd with over 725 to 750 guests in attendance. However, due to COVID-19 and guidelines by the CDC, ticket sales are limited this year and the event is already sold out.
“The organization appreciates the support of the community,” AAHS President Alma McLemore said in a press release, “and although tickets are sold out, there is still a need for donations to support the mission of AAHS, which is to chronicle the lives and contributions that African Americans have made and to preserve and protect the African American Heritage and history in the community.”
This year’s theme is “Keeping Hope Alive,” and music will be provided by Julius Fisher and the Genius Band.
The organization has recently announced Cassandra Taylor, Emily Magid and Calvin and Marilyn Lehew as honorary chairs for this years’ event. Taylor was the sole owner and family descendant of the historic Merrill-Williams house, and gave the African American Heritage Society an opportunity to purchase the house and preserve it as opposed to selling to someone who would tear it down, develop and build two new homes on the property in an already gentrified neighborhood.
The option to purchase was for one year but thanks to two major donors, Magid and the Lehews, along with others, AAHS is well on its way to restoring the home and creating a heritage center for the historic Natchez community and the Natchez neighborhood.
“The Merrill-Williams home is another great story of reconstruction after the Civil War and is of tremendous significance to the rich African American history in Williamson County,” McLemore said. “AAHS is happy to bestow the honor upon these individuals whose major contributions has made a huge impact in the area of historic preservation that will continue to be a historic treasure to the community for present and future generations.”
The Nelson Wilson Sr. family from the historic Ravenswood, in Brentwood, is the pioneer family being honored at the 2022 event. This honor and designation is bestowed to families in Williamson County whose roots have been traced back to the 1850s and beyond from Williamson County records.
Donations to AAHS are tax-deductible and may be made online, and checks made payable to African American Heritage Society may be mailed to P.O. Box 1053, Franklin, TN 37065.
COVID-19 safety measures
Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and for the health and safety of all attendees, the African American Heritage Society recently established new guidelines for attendance at this year’s event. AAHS is limiting attendance to 500 people and as such the event is oversold.
Additionally, attendees will be required to wear masks and be vaccinated. Anyone interested in donating their table or is unable to attend March 12, contact Paulette Johnson at 615-243-7751. For more information on the event and the COVID protocols for the Black Tie Affair, visit the AAHS website.
