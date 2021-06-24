More than two years since it last held the event, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has nailed down plans for the 37th annual Main Street Festival scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18, in downtown Franklin.
One of the area’s largest family-friendly arts and crafts street festivals, this free-to-the-public event attracts tens of thousands of people to the Franklin historic district each year. This year’s signature Heritage Foundation event will be hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association, a division of the Heritage Foundation, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 17 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 18.
The last Main Street Festival to be held was in April 2019, with the 2020 event being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release from the Heritage Foundation, the early commitment of the festival’s long-standing presenting sponsor, First Horizon, has helped in the process of working closely with the city and health guidelines to bring back many of the experiences at Main Street Festival in a fun, safe and family-friendly way.
Special consideration has been given to increased festival activity spacing, reduction of stages and large gathering spots, enhancements of large screens and mobile app promotions, and increased hand sanitization stations.
“Without the support of First Horizon and all of our corporate partners, bringing this beloved event back would not have been possible,” Heritage Foundation CEO Bari Beasley said. “We couldn’t be more excited to host this event to celebrate with our community after the challenges of 2020.”
Something old and something new for festival fans
More than 150 artisans and craftspeople will showcase their work, giving festivalgoers access to shop and experience unique local, regional, national and even international crafts, products, foods and gifts. New this year will be a fine arts gallery with top artisans showcasing works such as pottery, photography, hand-crafted jewelry and more.
Festival fans will find the return of many treasured experiences including the popular KidsZone presented by Grace Chapel and featuring children’s activities, games, arts and crafts. Furry friends are also welcome with the return of Mutts on Main PetZone presented by MARS Petcare, featuring pet photo stations, activities and promotions along with onsite pet adoptions through the Williamson County Animal Shelter.
The food area for the 2021 festival has expanded into two sections on Third Avenue North and Second Avenue South to allow for an enhanced food menu, increase in cold snacks and beverages and expanded spacing between food stations. Festivalgoers will not only find their food favorites including fresh donuts, kettle corn, fried brussels sprouts, Kona Ice and Cousin’s Maine Lobster, but new food experiences including Loveless Café, 40 Below Joe and Jericho Coffee.
Adult festival fans will not be disappointed with the return of the Beer Garden presented by Bavarian Bierhaus, and the Whiskey Lounge presented by Leiper’s Fork Distillery.
Main Street Festival will not have a main stage for live entertainment this year, due to city health restrictions, but there will be pop-up style street performers and surprise entertainers throughout the weekend. All downtown Franklin merchants will be open and celebrating with specials, features and promotions for enhanced shopping, dining and entertainment throughout the historic district. Shuttle service will be available from Harlinsdale Farm and Church of the City.
“We have been working hard behind the scenes to curate the best selection of vendors for this year’s Main Street Festival,” Liz Zinke, Downtown Franklin Association’s managing director, said. “Our goal was to bring back festival favorites but continue to expand on the excitement of bringing some new foods, artists, vendors and experiences to the mix.”
In addition to Main Street Festival presenting sponsor First Horizon, additional presenting sponsors include Mars Petcare, Grace Chapel, Bavarian Bierhaus and Leiper’s Fork Distillery.
Major sponsors participating in the festival include All American Gutter, Anodyne, Armory Ranges, CUTCO, EPOCH, Gutter Helmet by Harry Helmet, Leaf Guard, Lifeogeny, Mason Chiropractic Health & Wellness, Nissan of Cool Springs / Hyundai of Cool Springs / Genesis of Cool Springs, My Second Home Pet Resort, National Dance Clubs, Parks Realty, Power Home Remodeling, Premier Fitness Source, SEMG Events, South Wind Apartments, Symphony TN, T-Mobile and Williamson Medical Center (EMS Partner).
Those interested in more information about being involved in Main Street Festival as a sponsor or volunteer can email Drew Allensworth at [email protected]g.
For additional information about the festival such as remote parking spots and performance schedules, visit www.williamsonheritage.org.
