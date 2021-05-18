Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes deserves a lot of credit for the job he did in the final 28 games of the regular season to steer the Predators into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Conversely, he deserves just as much criticism for what transpired on Monday night in Nashville’s 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.
The lineup changes Hynes made — benching Eeli Tolvanen, Rocco Grimaldi, Nick Cousins and Dante Fabbro — were questionable at best. And his responses when reporters asked him to defend those lineup changes were met with noticeable annoyance.
“We have to make lineup decisions," Hynes said. "We were physical and it was a hard-fought game. But it was 2-2 going into the third period and if you look at a couple of the goals, there are breakdowns in the goals.
“One of them is a turnover. They come back in and it’s a D-zone goal. So when you look at those situations — we can talk about the lineup all we want — but we played physical, we played hard. It was a competitive game, but we didn’t find a way to win one. As we’ve gone all year long, it hasn’t been who’s in or who’s out. It’s been how we played and today we didn’t play well enough to win.”
It was clear what Hynes was going for. However, he simply got outcoached and the Predators were outplayed. Frontloading the lines with physicality at the expense of speed wasn’t the worst idea, but it wasn't exactly a genius move either.
Realistically, the Predators weren't going to win Game 1, regardless of what the lineup looked like. Carolina was far and away the better team and the numbers show that.
The Hurricanes outshot the Predators 38-24, outhit them 56-49 and wore them down on the forecheck. Nashville reverted back to the team that regularly shot itself in the foot with penalties in the first 10-12 games of the regular season.
Hynes and the players will tell you the lineup changes had nothing to do with the loss, and maybe they didn't. But the Predators were never going to even have a fighting chance against the Hurricanes, who scored the 11th-most goals in the NHL and have the second-best power play in the league, without their third- and fourth-leading goal scorers (Tolvanen and Grimaldi).
“We came in and we had a lot of guys who made cases for themselves to play,” Hynes said. “Obviously, the group tonight didn’t get it done, so we have some guys that are not in the lineup that we know are ready to play and really contribute; that’s all part of the process. We came in in Game 1, we did some good things — a 2-2 tie game going into the third period — but didn’t find a way to win it… We’ll evaluate the players tonight and then go from there.”
To say the Predators’ power play struggled in Game 1 would be an understatement. It felt like watching a group of junior varsity basketball players who were thrust into the varsity starting lineup on a day’s notice. There was no organization, no timing, bad passing, and worst of all, no threat of scoring.
Nashville was 0-for-3 on the power play. Sitting Tolvanen, who led the Predators in power play goals (six) and had the third-most power play points (12) on the team, didn’t help matters. Only three players in this series had more power play goals than Tolvanen this season, and they all play for Carolina.
It’s also hard to follow the logic that led to Hynes benching Dante Fabbro, who totaled two goals and 12 points while averaging 19:18 of ice time in 40 games, in favor of Erik Gudbranson, who played all of nine games with the team and had one point and averaged nearly two minutes less per game than Fabbro did.
But perhaps Hynes learned his lesson. Maybe he saw the same thing we all saw Monday night: Nashville's best chance of making this series competitive is to play its best players. Hynes didn’t promise lineup changes for Game 2 Wednesday in Carolina, but he didn’t rule them out either.
“Let’s see,” he stated. “We’ve got to evaluate the game and evaluate our players and continue to go forward from here.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.