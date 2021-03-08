AgeWell Middle Tennessee and Fifty Forward will host a free virtual event, Staying Safe: Solutions for Scams and Older Adult Exploitations on Tuesday.
The online scam-prevention seminar is open to older adults, caregivers, healthcare professionals, concerned neighbors or anyone wanting to learn more about avoiding scams and the exploitation of older adults.
The event will take place from 1 p.m.-2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, on Zoom.
The event aims to address why older adults are targeted, current scams targeting vulnerable populations, how to prevent scams and exploitation and who to contact for help and how to report criminal scam activity.
Register online here.
