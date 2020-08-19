American International Group, a global insurance organization with an office in Brentwood, is seeking to hire 14 customer service representatives with a starting salary of $33,400.
AIG
Founded in 1919, AIG is among the largest insurance companies in the world, employing nearly 50,000 people and operating in more than 80 countries. AIG offers a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers.
Customer service representative positions
According to the AIG job posting, customer service representatives will be responsible for acting as a “single point of contact for responding to case inquires,” for providing “loyalty-building service to customers,” and are expected to “effectively communicate policy information” to customers, among other things.
Ideal applicants should possess “strong PC skills,” the “ability to multitask,” and possess a high school diploma or GED, with “some college preferred,” but not required.
Shift hours are Monday through Friday, and can range anywhere from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Benefits
Among benefits of the position include 24 paid time off days per calendar year, and a 401(k) retirement plan that includes a 1 to 1 match up to 6% with immediate vesting, plus an additional 3% contribution from AIG.
Benefits also include a career progression program that provides employees with “the opportunity to develop skills, strengthen productivity and [become] eligible to progressively advance to positions with an increased responsibility and increased compensation.”
Interested applicants are encouraged to read the job posting in its entirety. The job posting, as well as the link to apply can be found by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.