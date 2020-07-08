AIG has offered its Brentwood office for sublease, Nashville Business Journal reports.
The move comes as the massive insurance company appears to be moving all employees from the Highwoods Properties Inc.-owned building at 340 Seven Springs Way. Relatedly, AIG seemingly is downsizing the bulk of its Nashville operations.
NBJ reports the effort to sublease is connected to the company’s efforts to increase its number of jobs at its Houston hub.
AIG (American International Group) has enlisted Cushman & Wakefield to market the space. The building offers a Brentwood mailing address but is sited within Davidson County.
AIG occupies 85 percent of the seven-story building, NBJ reports.
In June, the Post reported AIG officials filed papers with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development saying they will lay off 79 people in the coming months. The cuts at the company's Seven Springs Way office were scheduled to begin in August and conclude by the end of November.
AIG, which bought American General early this century, initially retained a large part of that entity’s former workforce here. In 2008, AIG still employed about 1,200 people in Brentwood, but that number had shrunk to some 800 by 2012.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
