A longtime bright star in Nashville’s finance firmament is preparing to cut dozens of jobs at its Brentwood office as part of a streamlining of its life insurance business.
American General Life Insurance officials have filed papers with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development saying they will lay off 79 people in the coming months. The cuts at its Seven Springs Way office are scheduled to begin in August and conclude by the end of November.
In a statement, a spokesman for American General parent company AIG said the decision to consolidate its life insurance operations at its Houston headquarters was made last November and employees were notified then of the plans. Since then, AIG has worked with employees who will be laid off on possible other openings in the company as well as career transition services and severance packages.
AIG bought American General early this century and initially retained a large part of its former workforce here. In 2008, the company still employed about 1,200 people in Brentwood but that number had shrunk to some 800 by 2012. It’s not clear how many workers will remain at Seven Springs Way come December.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.