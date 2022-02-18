Just call the University of Alabama “Second Chance U” for former University of Tennessee head football coaches.
Lane Kiffin served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach (2014-16), Butch Jones was hired as an offensive assistant then assistant to the head coach (2018-20), and now Derek Dooley is joining Nick Saban’s staff as a senior offensive analyst, according to multiple reports.
Saban has a reputation of adding former college head coaches to his staff — Steve Sarkisian, Charlie Strong, Mike Locksley and Doug Marrone, in addition to Kiffin and Jones.
Both Kiffin and Jones went on to head coaching jobs after their respective stints with Alabama — Kiffin at Florida Atlantic and Ole Miss, and Jones at Arkansas State.
Dooley has worked under Saban before, first as a tight ends coach, running backs coach and assistant head coach from 2000-04 at LSU, then again as a tight ends coach from 2005-06 with the Miami Dolphins.
The 53-year-old assistant also has plenty of SEC experience, spending three years as the Vols head coach from 2010-12, in addition to his five years at LSU and two years as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Missouri.
In three seasons with UT, Dooley had a 15-21 record and a 4-19 record against SEC competition. He never won more than six games in a single season and the Vols never finished better than third in the SEC East.
Dooley also spent five seasons as the wide receivers coach for the Dallas Cowboys (2013-17) and two years with the New York Giants (2020-21) as a senior offensive assistant and tight ends coach.
