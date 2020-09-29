As first reported in Taste of Country, Alan Jackson is selling his 22,000-square-foot abode in Franklin.
Jackson and his wife, Denise, are selling the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home for $23 million. The home also has four half bathrooms.
The house is on four acres on a hilltop in the 37069 ZIP code and also has a pool, home theater, 15-car garage and an outdoor kitchen.
The couple had the house built in 2011 after selling another home in Franklin for $28 million.
