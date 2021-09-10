Hattie Jane’s Creamery in Franklin and its three other locations are hosting a series of back-to-school "Give Back Days” each Tuesday in September.
Beginning with Sept. 7 and lasting over the next three Tuesdays in the month, 20 percent of sales from all four Hattie Jane’s scoop shops will be donated directly to local organizations supporting parents and children and making an impact in their communities.
Proceeds from the first Tuesday at all four location went toward the Boys & Girls Club. The remaining Give Back Days and coinciding charity partners at each location are as follows:
Hattie Jane’s Creamery Franklin
3078 Maddux Way Suite 100 | Franklin, TN 37069
Sept. 7: Boys & Girls Club
Sept. 14: TN Foster and Adoptive Care
Sept. 21: Boys & Girls Club
Sept. 28: 4-H Club
Hattie Jane’s Creamery Columbia
16 Public Square | Columbia, TN 38401
Sept. 7: Boys & Girls Club
Sept. 14: TN Foster and Adoptive Care
Sept. 21: Boys & Girls Club
Sept. 28: Center of Hope
Hattie Jane’s Creamery Murfreesboro
116 N. Church Street | Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Sept. 7: Boys & Girls Club
Sept. 14: TN Foster and Adoptive Care
Sept. 21: Boys & Girls Club
Sept. 28: Center for the Arts
Hattie Jane’s Creamery Nashville
5055 Broadway Place | Nashville, TN 37203
Sept. 7: Boys & Girls Club
Sept. 14: TN Foster and Adoptive Care
Sept. 21: Boys & Girls Club
Sept. 28: The Nashville Food Project
Commented