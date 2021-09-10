Hattie Jane's Creamery in Franklin

 Photo by John McBryde

Hattie Jane’s Creamery in Franklin and its three other locations are hosting a series of back-to-school "Give Back Days” each Tuesday in September.

Beginning with Sept. 7 and lasting over the next three Tuesdays in the month, 20 percent of sales from all four Hattie Jane’s scoop shops will be donated directly to local organizations supporting parents and children and making an impact in their communities. 

Back to School Giveback Franklin POSTER Sept 2021

Proceeds from the first Tuesday at all four location went toward the Boys & Girls Club. The remaining Give Back Days and coinciding charity partners at each location are as follows:  

Hattie Jane’s Creamery Franklin  

3078 Maddux Way Suite 100 | Franklin, TN 37069 

Sept. 7:  Boys & Girls Club

Sept. 14: TN Foster and Adoptive Care

Sept. 21: Boys & Girls Club

Sept. 28:  4-H Club

Hattie Jane’s Creamery Columbia  

16 Public Square | Columbia, TN 38401 

Sept. 7:  Boys & Girls Club

Sept. 14: TN Foster and Adoptive Care

Sept. 21: Boys & Girls Club

Sept. 28: Center of Hope

Hattie Jane’s Creamery Murfreesboro 

116 N. Church Street | Murfreesboro, TN 37130  

Sept. 7:  Boys & Girls Club

Sept. 14: TN Foster and Adoptive Care

Sept. 21: Boys & Girls Club

Sept. 28:  Center for the Arts

Hattie Jane’s Creamery Nashville 

5055 Broadway Place | Nashville, TN 37203 

Sept. 7:  Boys & Girls Club

Sept. 14: TN Foster and Adoptive Care

Sept. 21: Boys & Girls Club

Sept. 28:  The Nashville Food Project