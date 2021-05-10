All government administration phone lines are down in Williamson County.
The 911 phone lines are still working, according to a release from the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency. WEMA says the cause of the outage is being investigated.
The following lines can be used until phones are back up:
Administrative lines for Emergency Services (non-emergency calls): (615)595-4890
Williamson County Mayors Office: (629)235-6480
