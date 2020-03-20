Williamson County Schools has officially put a hold on athletic events through April 3.
As continued precautions are taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the county previously closed schools through the first Friday of April and then said it would reevaluate the situation when the time came.
Now that timeline has spread to the sporting world. Per the Brentwood High School athletic department, all games and practices for WCS schools are canceled through April 3, and all facilities are closed.
BHS's athletic department says the status of things will be updated after that by WCS. It will likely coincide with a decision to either keep county schools closed or reopen.
The county previously put a one-week hold on sporting events that would end Saturday before WCS' spring break was scheduled to end.
The CDC has a recommendation in place to discourage gatherings of 10 or more for the next eight weeks, which would lapse in mid-May.
The TSSAA says it is going off that guideline and by recommendations from the state as to how they'll dictate the future of any spring tournaments or the suspended basketball state tournament games.
They say the decision to hold regular season games is up to the various school administrators.
