According to a release, a one-way fare to Albany International Airport can be purchased for as low as $49. One-way trips to the other three cities start at $69.
The nonstop service to Albany starts May 14; to McAllen (which is located near the U.S.-Mexico border) and Portsmouth on May 27; and to Boise May 28. The release notes the flights will be offered twice weekly.
Allegiant is also offering a limited route starting Aug. 4 to Rapid City (South Dakota) Regional Airport, targeting motorcycle enthusiasts seeking to attend the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Boise is Idaho's capital and has a metropolitan population of about 750,000. It ranks among the Mountain West region’s fastest-growing cities. Albany is the capital of New York.
“Nashville is … an iconic place for music, but also for history, culture and a whole host of unique activities,” Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue, said in the release. “We are thrilled to expand Allegiant’s … nonstop service to the Music City, and also to offer Nashville residents getaways for outdoor recreation and special events.”
The announcement follows a mid-January announcement that Allegiant will offer services connecting BNA to Key West, Florida as well as Greensboro, North Carolina. Those flights will operate twice weekly, with the routes to begin in early June. In addition, the announcement comes about one year after Allegiant announced nine nonstop seasonal routes via BNA, including to Pittsburgh, Tulsa, Norfolk and, as noted, Greensboro (read here).
Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Nashville International Airport, commended Allegiant’s “ongoing commitment” to expanding travel opportunities via BNA.
“As we emerge from the pandemic, we anticipate more airport activity and increased air travel that will help lead the economic recovery,” he said in the release.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
