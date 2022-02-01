Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air announced Tuesday nonstop service connecting Nashville International Airport to airports in Providence (Rhode Island), Roanoke (Virginia) and Washington, D.C.
According to a release, the twice-weekly routes via BNA will begin in April and are part of a greater service effort that also will see Allegiant ramp up or unveil flights involving Austin and San Diego, among other cities.
The announcement comes after Allegiant in June 2021 announced service connecting BNA to airports in Palm Springs, California; Melbourne, Florida; and Jacksonville (read here). The budget airline had announced in February and January of that year nonstop services connecting BNA to airports in Albany, New York; Boise, Idaho; McAllen, Texas; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Key West, Florida; and Greensboro, North Carolina.
As to the just-announced flights related to connectivity via Nashville International Airport, the details are as follows:
• Providence via Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, beginning April 21 and with one-way fares as low as $49.
• Roanoke via Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport beginning (seasonal) April 21 and with one-way fares as low as $39.
• Washington, D.C., via Dulles International Airport beginning April 21 and with one-way fares as low as $39.
“Allegiant continues to add to the robust market of Middle Tennessee, and we appreciate their commitment,” said Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO. “With the addition of these new routes, passengers have new, convenient options for both business and leisure travel.”
Allegiant Air was founded in 1997 as WestJet Express and is owned by publicly traded Allegiant Travel Company.
