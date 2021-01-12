Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel announced Tuesday a service connecting Nashville International Airport to Key West, Florida, and a finalization of service involving Greensboro, North Carolina.
According to a release, the route to Key West begins June 2 and adds a new market to Allegiant’s list of destinations from Nashville. The Greensboro route, which will begin a day later, was previously announced in January 2020; however, its launch was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39. The new flights will operate twice weekly.
The announcement comes about one year after Allegiant announced nine nonstop seasonal routes via BNA, including to Pittsburgh, Tulsa, Norfolk and, as noted, Greensboro (read here).
“Key West is an attractive new air service destination, and we appreciate Allegiant’s commitment to bringing more travel options to our region,” Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Nashville International Airport, said in the release.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
