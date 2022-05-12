Life insurance executive Weldon Wilson and his wife Elaine are giving $17.5 million to add to their scholarship fund at Vanderbilt Law School.
The Wilsons created the fund in 2011 to honor the 25th anniversary of his 1986 graduation from the law school. The recent gift was to honor Wilson’s 35th reunion.
Weldon Wilson attended University of Alabama-Huntsville for undergraduate studies, and the scholarship fund is aimed at other public school graduates attending Vanderbilt Law School.
“I elected to attend a public university for my undergraduate degree based on tuition cost but aspired to attend Vanderbilt Law School for its excellent reputation and national focus,” Wilson said in a news release. “The opportunities Vanderbilt provided and the skills I learned have been crucial to my career. With this bequest, Elaine and I hope we can provide similar opportunities for others.”
Kristen Smith, 2023 recipient, said, “I have loved my time at Vanderbilt Law School and feel so fortunate to be able to receive a degree from Vanderbilt.”
Fifteen students have received support from the fund.
Wilson is vice-chair of a life insurance group agency Resolution Life Group Holdings and is licensed as an attorney in Texas. He previously served on the executive board of Swiss Reinsurance Company and as CEO of Swiss Reinsurance’s North American life reinsurance business.
“Weldon is a model Vanderbilt Law School graduate,” Vanderbilt Law School Dean Chris Guthrie said. “He is accomplished, engaged, generous and self-effacing. I am so very grateful for his support and friendship.”
