The Morning Pointe Foundation, together with Dr. David Hutchings, geriatric neuropathologist and leading expert on Alzheimer’s disease, will present “Alzheimer’s, Dementia & Caregiving,” a virtual Caregiver Café seminar and live question and answer period about dementia staging and the importance of assessments to guide care.
The program will be a free, registration-only event held online March 10 at 5:30 p.m. Click here to register. The ongoing Morning Pointe Caregiver Café wellness series connects experts on senior living and care with those experiencing the physical and mental effects of aging.
In this seminar, Hutchings will discuss important aspects of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, including medication management and addressing challenging behaviors such as sundowning.
“Alzheimer’s impacts the patient and the entire family,” Hutchings said in a press release. “It is critical to understand the type of dementia, the stage of the dementia and to have a treatment plan to address all the symptoms that accompany the illness.”
The Morning Pointe Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Morning Pointe Senior Living founded by Tennessee-based senior health care entrepreneurs Greg A. Vital and J. Franklin Farrow. The 501(c)3 nonprofit public service organization was created in 2014 to provide caregiver support programs, sponsor educational awareness events and fund clinical scholarships to advance the care of seniors throughout the Southeast.
Morning Pointe Senior Living, headquartered in Chattanooga, develops, owns and manages 36 Morning Pointe personal care and The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence communities in five southeastern states. Morning Pointe has senior living facilities in Franklin, Brentwood and Spring Hill, as well as in 20 other locations in Tennessee.
This virtual seminar is presented free-of-charge, but individuals must register to attend or receive the recorded link after the event.
“Dr. Hutchings is well-renowned in the field of Alzheimer’s and dementia care, and we are very fortunate to have him partner with Morning Pointe to provide essential caregiving knowledge and advice,” said Amy Clarke, Morning Pointe vice president of branding and strategy. “We look forward to learning about the ways caregivers can address challenging behaviors while still being a loving, compassionate provider of care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.