After a nearly five-month hiatus, some of Williamson County's silver screens will be soon showing movies again.
The AMC Thoroughbred 20 in Cool Springs will, as of now, be returning on Friday, Aug. 21, after it closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the theater has not officially announced its hard reopening date, marketing company Allied confirmed to media Wednesday that the Sony Pictures Classics film The Burnt Orange Heresy would be playing at the Cool Springs theater on Aug. 21, as well as AMC's new Stones River theater in Murfreesboro.
The art heist thriller is one of the first films to head to theaters as the nation's big chains slowly begin to reopen.
Regal Cinemas has shared on its website that its big Nashville locations, the Green Hills 16, the Hollywood 27 and the Opry Mills 20, would all be returning on Aug. 21 as well.
Other films slated to open Aug. 21 include the Russell Crowe-led revenge film Unhinged, the romance Words on Bathroom Walls, the whimsical period piece The Personal History of David Copperfield, the crime drama Cut Throat City and a 10th anniversary release of Inception.
AMC will also likely play classic films to fill out screens.
Though, the reopening of theater chains most definitely coincides with Warner Bros.' decision to release the Christopher Nolan spy blockbuster Tenet in theaters domestically in select cities on Sept. 3. That film has danced around a release date since being delayed from its original July 17 target window.
Tenet will open internationally a week before its U.S. release. Some have wondered if the date could get moved again as major domestic markets like New York and Los Angeles remain closed. But all signs point now to WB sticking with its latest plan to release the film, which could mean it will play in Middle Tennessee first on its domestic rollout.
With AMC and Regal in operation by that time frame, it feels likely Tenet and Disney's oft-delayed X-Men spinoff film The New Mutants (set for release Aug. 28) could be the first major releases to play in Middle Tennessee since March, a historic lapse in time.
With Williamson County's flagship theater returning, so will come AMC's Safe & Clean campaign, advised by Clorox. The effort will be based in sanitization and distancing in order to meet the chain's top priority, which it describes as "the health and safety of our guests and crew."
Theaters will only be operating at 30% capacity, and in theaters with traditional seating, every other row will be blocked off for distancing. AMC asks that patrons leave a seat between themselves and the next guest.
AMC says anyone who feels uncomfortable in their seat may move elsewhere in the auditorium or request a refund.
Cleanliness standards for the theater will involve frequent cleanings of auditoriums between each showing, common areas and high touch points, per the theater. AMC says it will be using electrostatic disinfectant sprayers and vacuums with HEPA ﬁlters, too, when cleaning.
HVAC filters will be replaced with MERV-13 air filters wherever possible, per the theater chain.
According to Digital Trends, this type of air filter isn't a lock against stopping the virus, but is more effective than a regular air filter.
"According to the National Air Filter Association, a MERV-13 filter is able to remove 90% of particles between 3 and 10 microns in size, 85% of particles between 1 and 3 microns in size, and 50% of particles between 0.30 and 1 microns in size," the article reads.
"So, in theory, a MERV-13 filter might be able to filter viruses out of the air, depending on the specific virus. It is important to keep in mind that a MERV-13 filter only removes 50% of those particles from the air, so it is by no means a foolproof method and should not be viewed as such. What it is, however, is a step toward more efficient consumer-grade air filters."
Distancing guidelines and changes to its food services (limited menu, no refills, items like straws and lids available on request only) are being implemented by the chain as well.
All employees will be doing daily health screenings, wearing masks and washing hands frequently, per the theater chain. Guests can purchase masks at the register for a dollar, AMC says.
Patrons will be required to wear masks inside the theater as well, a decision AMC flipped on after initially only making it a recommendation. Cash will also not be accepted at concessions or at the theater's MacGuffin's Bar. Distancing is required and sanitizing stations will be available.
Showtimes and tickets should be available soon once AMC officially announces its plans for the area.
The big question for many is, "is it safe to go back to theaters?" With bars, churches and restaurants cited as congregational places the virus has been known to spread, would theaters fall in line with those?
Vulture ran a piece in June addressing the very question, with Dr. Robert Lahita sharing various insights into the risks of going to a movie theater during a pandemic.
Though he highly discourages eating and drinking at the theater (something he called "extraordinarily dangerous") and says going to the movies without a mask is like playing Russian roulette with the virus, he had this to offer about the experience in general.
“Nothing is 100 percent safe,” Lahita says in the story. “But I would say you’re 95 percent safe if you go to the movies [with all of the stated measures in place]. I don’t know about live theater, because the seating there is a little closer than in a big movie theater, and that could be a little dicey. Plus, the people onstage are screaming, yelling, singing … This may actually be the first time that orchestra seats are not a good idea.”
CNBC spoke to two infectious disease doctors in June who discouraged going to theaters as an unnecessary risk.
“I would honestly say I’m not comfortable going to the movies right now,” Dr. Carlos Del Rio, an Atlanta-based infectious diseases specialist, said in the June story. “I want to see the numbers come down, want to see the cases go down. Right now, the only place I am comfortable going to the movies is my living room.”
Williamson County has 1,228 active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. Theaters will indeed be allowed to open there under the current guidelines for the county.
The AMC Thoroughbred 20 and the AMC in Spring Hill are the two main theaters in the Williamson County area. Spring Hill's location could reopen next Friday as well, though that is not confirmed by AMC or any agency.
The Franklin Theatre, which primarily shows repertory films and an occasional new release, will be closed through the duration of 2020. AP Live will still be operating its Franklin pop-up drive-in for the foreseeable future, too.
All theater reopening and film release dates, of course, are subject to change, and theaters could again close if cases rise or theaters are linked to spreading COVID-19 at an exponential rate.
