American Airlines officials announced Thursday future nonstop service from Nashville International Airport to Tampa beginning Nov. 2.
According to a release, service will be twice daily and connect BNA to Tampa International Airport. TPA serves 93 nonstop destinations throughout North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe.
The Tampa-St. Petersburg metropolitan statistical area is home to an estimated 3.25 million residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“Tampa is a strong and growing market for both business and leisure travel,” BNA President and CEO Doug Kreulen said in the release. “We greatly appreciate that our business partners at American Airlines are helping to speed our recovery from pandemic lows to new levels of passenger activity at BNA.”
Brian Znotins, American Airlines vice president of network planning, said the future route will “strengthen our network from Nashville” to South Florida. The airline currently offers direct (but not nonstop) service connecting BNA and TPA.
