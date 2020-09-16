American Constructors Inc. has named Derek Martin president and CEO.
Previously the Brentwood-based company's vice president of marketing and preconstruction, Martin replaces Harold Brewer, who recently died. Martin has 19 years of construction experience including work as a project coordinator, project manager and senior project manager, according to a release. He has been with American for 15 years.
Martin has been involved with projects involving Williamson County Schools, Brentwood Academy, High Hopes Development Center, Metro Parks, Nashville Public Library and the Nashville Predators.
Martin earned a B.S. degree in civil engineering from Georgia Tech. He is a member of the Tennessee Society of Professional Engineers, Toastmasters International and Reading is Fundamental. Martin is a licensed professional engineer in Tennessee and a U.S. Army veteran.
“Derek carries forward a long legacy of leadership within our firm,” Matt McCall, American Constructors' CFO, said in the release. “Our board of directors has put great thought into training the next generation of leaders within American Constructors. Harold Brewer coordinated that process and this announcement carries forward our plan. We are confident that Derek is prepared to assume this role and will serve our company and clients with great pride.”
Martin said he hopes to have the company honor Brewer’s legacy “by continuing to be excellent builders for our clients.”
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
