The Tennessee Health Care Association announced its annual, statewide Awards of Excellence; five of which were snagged by a division of Franklin-based American Health Partners.
THCA’s convention in Nashville on Aug. 25 put a spotlight on several Williamson County health care workers and companies. Among them were four American Health Communities employees, one American Health Communities facility and an Elmcroft employee; all of which are in the senior care space.
“At American Health Partners, we pride ourselves on the caliber of our employees who work with purpose and teamwork every day to deliver on our mission to provide compassionate, high-quality health care,” said AHP President and CEO Michael Bailey in a press release. “It is extremely gratifying to see these colleagues and facilities being recognized by their peers for their outstanding performance.”
For American Health Communities, the nursing home and rehabilitation center arm of American Health Partners, Activity Director Sheila Williams at AHC West Tennessee Transitional Care in Jackson, Tenn., received the Activity Coordinators of Tennessee Member of the Year award.
Nursing Director Latosha Taylor at AHC Crestview in Brownsville received the Directors of Nursing Association Member of the Year award.
Registered Charge Nurse Joseph Hill at AHC Decatur County in Parsons received the Jackson District Caregiver of the Year award.
Administrator Kyle Smith at AHC Decatur County received the Professional Service award.
The AHC Cumberland facility received the Innovative Program award for its Backpack Program, an initiative that provides clothes and toiletries to homeless patients.
“When we noticed a large percentage of patients we serve were homeless, we realized they would be returning to shelters without basic hygiene and clothing needs,” said Ed Hearns, AHC Cumberland administrator. “My staff donated personal hygiene supplies to fill backpacks to give to our patients when they left our facility.”
Separately, the Group Volunteer Award went to the Mable and Friends charity for its hands-on philanthropy at the AHC Lewis County facility.
Houston Murphy—a dining services assistant at the Brentwood location of Eclipse Senior Living subsidiary Elmcroft—received the Assisted Living Service Excellence award after sustaining perfect attendance throughout the pandemic and developing a late-night menu for residents.
Every year, a THCA committee and a panel of third-party judges bestow the Awards of Excellence to recognize peer-nominated individuals, care groups and facilities for raising the bar for certain categories of quality, longterm care in Tennessee.
American Health Communities oversees operations for AHP’s senior living, skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities.
As of April, Michigan-based investment firm Mitchell Family Office secured a $168 million bridge loan via Lument to acquire a controlling interest in AHP’s skilled nursing division, which is consistent with a consolidation trend in the long-term care space.
With AHP Chief Financial Officer Jeff Bogle calling Mitchell Family the “right investment partner at the right time,” they hinted at a long-term plan for the Michigan investor to eventually acquire all interests of AHP.
