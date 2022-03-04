The words, “I promise to love God, cherish my family, honor my country and serve in my community” are what the members of American Heritage Girls recite as part of their oath in cooperation with the principles of its program.
Clara Burgess, a member of American Heritage Girls Troop TN0516 at St. Philip Catholic Church in Franklin, recently finished a 10-year journey with the American Heritage Girls by completing the work needed to earn its highest honor, the Stars & Stripes Award.
American Heritage Girls is a national Christ-centered character and leadership development program for girls ages 5 to 18 that allows girls to earn a wide variety of badges to advance through the ranks along with camping trips, faith-based activities and service projects, according to a press release.
To earn the Stars and Stripes Award, Burgess completed the required badges, community service hours and leadership position in her troop. She designed and implemented her service project for her community, a task that took 161 hours.
The Nashville resident’s project involved building a handicap accessible picnic table for the Lions Sensory Garden for the Blind at Grassland Park in Franklin. This picnic table, designed differently from most picnic tables, has a gap on one side of the table for a wheelchair to comfortably fit in. The handicap accessible picnic table was built with the heart and intention for handicapped friends and their families to sit and enjoy the great outdoors on a picnic table designed for their convenience, per the release.
Burgess encountered many obstacles on her Stars and Stripes journey including physical issues that required her to use a walker for months, lack of blueprints for this type of picnic table, weather delays and funding issues. Despite the difficulties of completing the project, the organization says Burgess was able to persevere in her project to plan and design the work, seek donations, recruit volunteers and set-up tasks and work days.
Each step of the project had to be documented and submitted to the organization along with a narrative describing the leadership demonstrated by the candidate and the benefits of the work.
The organizations says Burgess epitomizes the motto of AHG, which is “building women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country.” This award represents proficiency in all areas of the AHG program (Heritage, Family Living, Arts, Outdoor Skills, Personal Well-Being and Science and Technology).
“American Heritage Girls has had a huge impact on my life,” Burgess said. “They have shown me how to be a good leader and role model, what great friends I have, how much fun I could have in the great outdoors, and they have helped shape me into the person I want to be.”
The Stars and Stripes Award is attained by very few. Burgess is recipient No. 861 nationally and No. 58 in Tennessee. It represents years of hard work, perseverance and strength of character. This award testifies to an understanding of her community and her nation and a willingness to get involved, per the release.
Just a few of the community service things that Burgess was involved in were flag retirement ceremonies, can food drives, Samaritans Purse Christmas boxes, making bags full of items for the homeless, working at the Baptist Convention, picking up trash in local parks and many other service-minded activities.
Stars and Stripes Mentor of Troop TN0516 Suzanna Gordon told about her happiness for Burgess.
“Clara has exemplified hard work and has thus inspired all around her,” Gordon said. “Over the past year, she has overcome many unforeseen and challenging obstacles to earn her Stars and Stripes rank. I have cherished the privilege to mentor her through this era of her life and I am excited to see how God uses Clara for His glory in the future.”
For more information, visit www.americanheritagegirls.org.
Those interested in joining Troop TN0516 should email [email protected].
