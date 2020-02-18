The finance and insurance corporation American International Group Inc. - also known as AIG - will be holding a job fair Wednesday afternoon at its Brentwood location, just off of Old Hickory Boulevard.
AIG is primarily looking to fill customer service representative roles, with salaries ranging between $32,000 - $35,000. Those interested should prepare to meet with hiring managers, and are asked to bring an ID and resume.
“As a contributor at AIG, you are the one the clients turn to in times of need,” reads the job posting on the company’s website. “You act with speed, composure, compassion and knowledge to solve problems. Provide loyalty-building service to customers (policy holders, producers, internal associates and client companies) by answering incoming calls with a high degree of accuracy and speed, while consistently meeting key department performance metrics.”
Full-time customer service representatives at AIG can expect to receive medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, as well as a 401(k) retirement plan with company matching. Call center and life insurance industry experience is preferred, but not required.
AIG is located at 340 Seven Springs Way, Brentwood, TN 37027. For further information, AIG in Brentwood can be reached by phone at (615) 749-1794.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.