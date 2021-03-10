A year ago, many things in the world paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the need for blood never stopped. Today blood donations are just as essential, and the American Red Cross urges individuals who are healthy to make an appointment to donate blood.
For patients in the emergency room, fighting cancer or coping with a life-threatening illness, the Red Cross says help can’t wait. Their health is reliant on the selfless generosity of blood donors. However, the blood supply continues to face challenges from the ongoing pandemic and extreme winter weather that impacted much of the U.S. last month.
According to a press release from the Red Cross, more donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed now to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments.
Schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
March is Red Cross Month, and the Red Cross is celebrating blood, platelet and plasma donors for stepping up to meet the constant need for blood amid the pandemic. In thanks for being a vital part of the organization’s life-saving mission, all who come to give March 15-26 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Brentwood
3/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd.
3/17/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd.
3/19/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Costco, 98 Seaboard Ln.
3/19/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd.
3/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd.
3/23/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd.
3/24/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd.
3/25/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd.
3/26/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd.
3/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., UnitedHealthcare, 10 Cadillac Drive Suite 155
3/31/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ravenwood High School, 1724 Wilson Pike
Franklin
3/16/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., City of Franklin, TN, 109 3rd Ave. S.
3/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kroger Franklin, 3054 Columbia Ave.
3/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Residence Inn Berry Farms Franklin TN, 8078 Berry Farms Crossing
3/17/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christ Community Church, 1215 Hillsboro Road
3/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grassland Community, 2176 Hillsboro Road
3/18/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Franklin Park, 6100 Tower Circle
3/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter, 129 West Fowlkes St, Ste 100
3/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Westhaven Community, 401 Cheltenham Avenue
3/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Vanderbilt Medical Group, 2105 Edward Curd Lane
3/21/2021: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Knights of Columbus-St. Philip Catholic Church, 113 2nd Ave.
3/21/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Knights of Columbus-St. Philip Catholic Church, 113 2nd Ave.
3/23/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., CoolSprings Galleria, 1800 Galleria Blvd.
3/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lifetime Fitness, 5020 Carothers Parkway
3/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter, 129 West Fowlkes St, Ste 100
Thompson’s Station
3/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Thompson Station Church, 2604 Thompson Station Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.