American Airlines officials announced Thursday new nonstop service from Nashville International Airport to Austin, with daily service to begin May 6.
According to a release, the service will increase to twice daily on July 2.
The Austin service represents American’s only destination from BNA to a non-American hub.
The announcement follows American having announced in September 2020 it will provide nonstop service between Nashville and Phoenix, effective last November (read more here).
“We thank our partners at American Airlines and welcome their new service to Austin,” Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO, said in the release. “Reflecting the strength of this market, air service options from BNA continue to grow, which helps create healthy competition and serves the travel demands of our customers across the region.”
Of note, Nashville International Airport offers nonstop service to Austin via Southwest Airlines three times daily.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
