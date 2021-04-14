American Airlines officials announced Wednesday future nonstop service from Nashville International Airport to Raleigh-Durham International Airport and seasonal service to Orlando International Airport.
Both routes begin June 5, according to a release.
Flights to Raleigh-Durham will be twice daily Mondays through Fridays and once daily on Saturdays and Sundays. Service to Orlando will be once weekly on Saturdays through Labor Day.
“This welcome announcement by American Airlines is another excellent example of how confidence in the Nashville market remains strong as we emerge from the pandemic,” Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO, said in the release. “These new routes add to BNA’s ever-growing portfolio of travel options that benefit the region we serve.”
The announcement follows American having announced in March new nonstop service between Nashville and Austin (read here), effective May 6, and in September 2020 nonstop flights between Nashville and Phoenix, effective last November.
The Austin service represents American’s only destination from BNA to a non-American hub.
