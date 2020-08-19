One lucky burger aficionado will have the chance to showcase his or her most creative burger on Americana Taphouse’s next menu release.
Participants can customize their entry with up to three toppings and then share their creation with their Facebook friends to amass more votes.
Entries can be submitted on the A. Marshall Hospitality restaurant’s Facebook page through Sunday, Aug. 23, before midnight; the burger with the most votes will be announced as the winner the following day.
“We are excited that this contest is an opportunity to engage with our fans and customers and crowdsource a great new burger idea,” Sally Flinck, director of marketing for A. Marshall Hospitality, said in a news release.
The burgers at Americana, including the winning contest entry, are made with all-natural angus beef from nearby Bear Creek Farm.
Americana's owners say the restaurant focuses on sourcing from local purveyors as much as possible, and its seasonally changing menu with Southern reinventions of American classics is complemented by 24 rotating craft beers on tap.
On-site are two spacious, dog-friendly patio areas and a variety of yard games.
The A. Marshall family of restaurants is a Tennessee Pledge partner and say it's committed to providing a quality dining experience while prioritizing the health and safety of all guests.
Americana is located at 94 East Main St. in historic downtown Franklin. Current hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
You can visit americanataphouse.com to make a reservation, view the current tap list or place a delivery order.
