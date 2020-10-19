A. Marshall Hospitality’s downtown Franklin concept Americana Taphouse will host “Brats, Burgers & Beer,” an Oktoberfest-style block party, on Friday, Oct. 30.
The laidback, family-friendly outdoor event will be held from 3-8 p.m. during the Heritage Foundation's Paint the Town Orange weekend celebration. Americana will be grilling burgers, brats and hot dogs to serve alongside fresh kettle chips, cole slaw and a variety of toppings. A selection of seasonal beer will be tapped outside, and brewery representatives will be on site for giveaways.
To add to the festivities, Halloween entertainment will be shown on the outdoor projector screen, and costumes are optional but encouraged at the event. Guests are invited to dress up in their most creative looks for the chance to win a $50 Americana gift card.
During Halloween weekend, Americana and its sister restaurant Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant will also offer free caramel apples with purchase as a trick-or-treating alternative. Seasonal food and drink specials will be available throughout the month at both locations, including Pumpkin Spice Pancakes at Puckett’s. More details can be found here.
“Our team looks forward to hosting this community-focused event in conjunction with Paint the Town Orange and bringing some safe, seasonal fun to Main Street,” said Sally Flinck, director of marketing for A. Marshall Hospitality. “We know many Halloween festivities have been canceled this year. We are excited to bring a safe option to the community.”
All-you-can-eat tickets for “Brats, Burgers & Beer” are available on Eventbrite, and guests are encouraged to purchase in advance due to limited availability. Adult tickets are $25 each for food and up to three beer specials or $15 each for food only. Kid tickets (ages 12 and under) are $12 each.
