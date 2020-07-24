Several analysts on Friday raised their price targets for shares of Tractor Supply — two by more than 25 percent — after the Brentwood-based retailer’s leaders reported a massive second quarter and said they’re increasingly attracting younger and more affluent customers.
President and CEO Hal Lawton and the Tractor team on Thursday said revenues for the three months ended June 27 grew to $3.18 billion from $2.35 billion in the same period of 2019, with same-store sales rising 30.5 percent and the average transaction growing 13 percent to nearly $56. Gross margins rose more than 1.5 points to 36.4 percent and most of those gains made their way to the bottom line, which jumped 54 percent to nearly $339 million.
Those numbers and a generally upbeat outlook — albeit with the appropriate hedges about COVID-19 and political risks — led Matthew McClintock at Raymond James and Steven Forbes at Guggenheim to push their price targets for Tractor Supply to $170 — the highest on the Street — and $160, respectively, on Friday. McClintock, who rates Tractor a ‘strong buy,’ had previously expected the company’s shares to be at $135 in about a year. Forbes’s previous target was $125.
Also boosting his target — albeit not as much and while lowering his recommendation to ‘equal weight’ from ‘overweight’ — is Simeon Gutman at Morgan Stanley. He now sees Tractor climbing to $155 in the coming quarters versus his previous target of $145.
Tractor Supply shares (Ticker: TSCO) were flat around $146 in midday trading Friday. They have more than doubled from their March low and are up more than 55 percent year to date.
Lawton, who in late May previewed the strong Q2 numbers, and his lieutenants have during the pandemic been able to draw in many more new shoppers — 3.3 million in Q2 alone — and bring back former customers working on or around their properties.
“The new customers we're acquiring as compared to our core customers, they're skewing younger, higher income and closer to 50 percent female, which is an increase of 10 percentage points compared to our historical trends of 60 percent male,” Lawton told analysts and investors on a conference call Thursday.
Tractor executives expect sales growth to slow to between 12 percent and 18 percent in the current quarter and are increasing their investment in various initiatives to improve their stores’ productivity — particularly from technology and the stores’ outside lots — even more. For the year, Tractor’s capital spending is now expected to be between $300 million and $325 million versus an original target range of $225 million and $275 million.
“Our technology enhancements and service offering expansions are reflective of the macro trends we're experiencing, and we believe this is a structural shift that will be going on for a long time,” Lawton said. “Despite the current operating backdrop in the U.S., we have confidence that our strategy and execution will allow us to continue to build a stronger Tractor Supply.”
