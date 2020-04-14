Harper! Harper’s biggest talent is helping her big sister by reviewing critical information in her online nursing class!
Harper’s owner, Laura Parrott, was awarded a gift card for the win, and chose to donate her prize to her daughter Katie, who is a physical therapist at Saint Thomas Hospital.
Parrott wanted to thank not only her daughter and other family members working in the medical field, but also all first responders who are working during this time.
For your chance to win more exciting prizes, enter your cute kid "co-worker" in the Employee of the Week Kid Edition contest here.
