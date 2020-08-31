Brentwood-based Andrews Transportation Group has landed a permit regarding the expansion of its Jaguar Land Rover service and parts operations.
The permit is valued at $5.3 million and will allow for construction of a parking deck.
The group, which is also home to Andrews Cadillac, is set to double its service department to match unit sales that have increased by 200 percent over the past five years, according to a release.
Specifically, Andrews will build a parking deck along Old Hickory Boulevard in Maryland Farms that will yield about 100 additional parking spaces for vehicles for sale in inventory. The deck will also serve as a screen for the visible service back lot.
The updated Jaguar Land Rover service department will see an additional roughly 8,360 square feet with 16 service bays and a car wash system.
Neither the cost to undertake the effort nor the timetable of the construction process was disclosed in the release.
The address of the high-end auto dealership is 1 Cadillac Drive.
Read more here.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.