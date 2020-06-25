The Andrews Transportation Group held a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the expansion of their Jaguar Land Rover service and parts departments in Brentwood on Thursday.
President and CEO of Andrews Transportation Group Nelson Andrews was joined by Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little, Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar, Hardaway Construction CEO David Frazier and H. Michael Hindman Architects President Michael Hindman while President and CEO of Williamson, Inc. Matt Largen joined via Zoom.
Andrews thanked the Brentwood community and city leaders for their support throughout the years, concluding the ceremony with a "rock breaking" commemorative sledgehammers.
According to a news release, the expansion will match the dealership’s 200% unit sales increase, and will have 16 new service bays and a state-of-the-art car wash in the additional 8,362 square feet added to the building.
The project’s architectural firm is H. Michael Hindman Architects with construction by Hardaway Construction.
Currie Andrews founded Andrews Cadillac in 1979 and was one of the nation’s first Land Rover dealers in 1987, with the addition of the Jaguar brand in 2014.
Nelson Andrews became partner in 1993 and now serves as president of the largest volume dealer in Tennessee for each of their three brands, Cadillac, Land Rover and Jaguar.
The dealership is located on Cadillac Drive in Maryland Farms in Brentwood. For more information, visit www.AndrewsTransportationGroup.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.