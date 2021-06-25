Andrews Transportation Group held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their newly expanded site on Thursday evening.
The event drew hundreds of community members from across Brentwood and Williamson County, and included an announcement of their future expansion into Mt. Juliet.
The event took place at the location on Cadillac Drive in Maryland Farms, which also featured the local launch of the new 2022 Cadillac Escalade and 2022 Land Rover Defender.
That multi-million dollar expansion of the Jaguar-Land Rover service and parts departments includes 16 new service bays and a state-of the-art car wash in the additional 8,362 square feet added to the building, as well as a two-story parking deck along Old Hickory Boulevard.
The ceremony featured remarks by Andrews Transportation Group President Nelson Andrews, who also serves as Brentwood’s Vice Mayor, as well as remarks by Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little and U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn.
“What a joy it is to say congratulations to the Andrews family and the Andrews automotive group family for this success and this expansion and to say thank you to them for all of the great work that they have done to help make Brentwood and Williamson County a better place to live,” Blackburn said. “To see how this has grown and the contribution it has made to our community, we are absolutely thrilled.”
Andrews Transportation Group was recognized as Cadillac’s Dealer of the Year in 2020, and they were presented with a congratulatory letter on Thursday, and Andrews will soon accept a crystal trophy in Hawaii.
“We’ve got about a year and a half of reasons to have a party tonight,” Andrews told the crowd.
“I’m so pleased to accept it,” Andrews said of the dealer award, “but you have to know that I accept it on behalf of about 140 people who work here at Andrews Transportation Group. This a great big team effort.”
Andrews recognized his family, co-workers and the team of engineers and architects who helped to make this expansion possible, and he also announced a new expansion outside of Williamson County, naming Mt. Juliet as the future home for Andrews Transportation Group’s newest dealership, Andrews Cadillac Mt. Juliet, which is expected to break ground this fall and open in fall 2022.
That new facility is also expected to employ 35 people, and according to a news release, will be the first Cadillac location in the state to focus on battery-powered electric transportation in addition to conventional gas-powered products.
“The Mt. Juliet community is growing at such a fast pace. We are thrilled for Nelson and his team to bring Andrews Cadillac to our community, and we anticipate great things to come,” Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said in the news release.
Andrews said that Mt. Juliet was a natural expansion point for Cadillac and Andrews Transportation Group, adding that the support for the brand and the local team was evident on Thursday evening.
“For this many people to choose to spend their evening with us is just an overwhelming compliment --it’s just amazing,” Andrews said.
