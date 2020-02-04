Andrews Transportation Group is expanding its Jaguar Land Rover service and parts operations.
The group, which is also home to Andrews Cadillac, is set to double its service department to match unit sales that have increased by 200% over the past five years, according to a release.
“We are excited to get the 'green light' from the City of Brentwood Municipal Planning Commission to expand our operation and improve the footprint of our dealership,” said Andrews Transportation Group President Nelson Andrews. “This will allow us to better serve our customers while optimizing our property and improving curbside appeal from Old Hickory Blvd. We are working to meet the demand that has been in an accelerated growth pattern the past five years. Along with car sales increasing, our team has grown by more than 25 percent during this time.”
Andrews will also build a parking deck along Old Hickory Boulevard that will add about 100 additional parking spaces for vehicles for sale in inventory. This deck will also serve as a screen for the visible service back lot.
The new Jaguar Land Rover service department will add 8,362 square feet with 16 service bays and a new, state-of-the-art car wash system. The architectural design is in keeping with the original design to present a cohesive look and feel for the facility.
“Brentwood’s green space requirements set a high standard, and I am happy to meet or exceed them on all areas of this project while adding high-canopy shade trees near the sidewalks to create a more walkable space over the long-term," Andrews said. "We call Brentwood home, and are proud to contribute to the beautification of the area while providing a much-needed service to our clients. We just celebrated Andrews Cadillac’s 40th anniversary in 2019, and we are excited to see what’s in store for our next 40 years in Brentwood.”
The project’s architectural firm is H. Michael Hindman Architects is the construction company is Hardaway Construction.
