Williamson County Animal Center and Darrell Waltrip Subaru in Franklin are teaming up for Subaru Loves Pets, an October campaign to help shelter animals find homes.
For each pet adoption at WCAC during October, Subaru, along with Darrell Waltrip Subaru in Franklin, will donate $100 to the shelter.*
The Subaru Loves Pets campaign is a national effort focusing on the “underdogs,” the older and physically challenged pets, that are often the last to be adopted.
In addition, on Oct. 22, Darrell Waltrip Subaru, WCAC and Subaru of America Inc. will be celebrating National Make a Dog’s Day by inviting all dog lovers to do something special for their favorite dog.
For more information about Subaru Loves Pets and pet adoption, contact Darrell Waltrip Subaru at 615-791-1101 or Williamson County Animal Center at 615-790-5590. The shelter is located at 106 Claude Yates Drive, next to Franklin High School.
Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or at the center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
*Subaru of America Inc. and its retailers will donate $100 for every dog or cat adoption from partner shelters from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31, up to $3,100 in total.
