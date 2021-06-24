Williamson County Animal Center will host its monthly rabies and microchip clinic Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at the Center in Franklin.
Everyone is invited to bring their cats and/or dogs to receive rabies vaccinations for $10 and $15 microchips. Payment can be made by cash and checks only; no credit or debit cards will be accepted.
Tennessee requires all dogs and cats to be vaccinated for rabies and have a current tag as proof. These tags will be provided as part of the fee for vaccination.
The Center reportedly experiences an increase in the number of lost pets it receives during times of year that traditionally inspire firework displays. As Independence Day is such an occasion and less than two weeks away, the clinic on Saturday is an opportunity for families to protect their pets.
Microchips are tiny devices inserted under an animal’s skin. The chip contains identifying information that can be accessed by veterinarians and animal centers to help reunite lost pets with their loved ones.
The Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Drive near Franklin High School.
For more information, visit www.adoptwcac.org or call 615-790-5590.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.