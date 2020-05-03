The Williamson County Animal Center will be hosting its annual Cinco de Meow festival, but this year’s event will be felines online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Known as the “First Virtual Cinco de Meow Cat Festival in HISStory” presented by Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC), Tuesday’s celebration can be enjoyed on the shelter’s Facebook and Instagram pages. From the comfort of your home, you can help the WCAC’s foster program and get a sneak preview of its kittens during the PURRade.
The festival will feature advice from cat behaviorist and bestselling author, Pam Johnson-Bennett. She starred in the Animal Planet UK series Psycho Kitty and is one of the most sought-after cat behavior experts in the world. Considered a pioneer in the field of cat behavior consulting, Johnson-Bennett began making house calls to work on cat behavior problems in 1982 and had her first book published in 1990.
Since then she has written nine more books and led the way as an inspiration and mentor to many in the cat behavior profession. Her book, Think Like a Cat, consistently remains the No. 1 bestselling cat training book on Amazon.
In addition to Johnson-Bennett’s appearances, other segments on Facebook and Instagram will feature WCAC feline programs, how to “catify” your home, advice on cat nutrition from The Farm at Natchez Trace, cat toys, a children’s story, kitten PURRade and a few surprises.
The “First Virtual Cinco de Meow Cat Festival in HISStory” will offer multiple segments between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and online viewers will have a chance to contribute to WCAC’s cat and kitten fostering program. Over 100 shelter kittens, ranging from newborns to a few weeks old, are currently in foster homes, and more are expected during the peak months of May, June and July.
The shelter, located at 106 Claude Yates Drive in Franklin, is currently conducting business by appointment only. Photos of all adoptable animals can be viewed online at www.adoptwcac.org, and an online application can be submitted from the website.
