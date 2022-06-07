The 23rd Annual Andrews Cadillac Firecracker 5K/10K and Luken Kids Fun Run 1K will be a bittersweet one for longtime runners and spectators alike.
YMCA officials say this year's race will be the final start from the Maryland Farms YMCA, which is expected to close sometime in 2023 when the expansion of the Brentwood YMCA is complete.
“It will of course be a bittersweet day for all of us, because it will both mark the end of one chapter and the beginning of another," Maryland Farms YMCA executive director Jodi Schroer. "Although this will be our last time to sound the starting horn at the Maryland Farms Y, we’re also excited to announce that this holiday tradition will continue in 2023, with a new starting line just up the street, at Andrews Cadillac."
Schroer adds, “This race has brought people from Brentwood and beyond together for a good cause for more than two decades, and it will continue to do just that for years to come. We’re so grateful for sponsors like Andrews Cadillac who continue to support the race and the YMCA Annual Giving Campaign to ensure Williamson County families have access to the Y programs and services they need. When we began to talk about what the race might look like after the Maryland Farms Y closes next year, Nelson Andrews did not hesitate to say, ‘let’s start it here.’”
The Firecracker race, set for Monday, July 4, is open to all runners, walkers and families, per a press release. The Luken Kids Fun Run 1K will begin at 7:00 a.m. at the Maryland Farms YMCA (5101 Maryland Way, Brentwood, TN 37027), and the 5K/10K races will follow at 7:30 a.m.
You can visit the Andrews Cadillac Firecracker 5K/10K page for additional race information. On-site child care will be available for ages 6 weeks to 12 years for children of all participants (no YMCA membership required).
Race registration is through Active.com, and will be available until the race begins. Registration prices increase on June 30 to $5.
For participants, pre-race packet pick-up will be at the Maryland Farms YMCA on Saturday July 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or on race day (July 4) from 6-7 a.m.
