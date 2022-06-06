The 3rd Annual Destin Legieza Remembrance Ride will take place on June 18 in honor of the late Brentwood Police officer who was killed in 2020, this time with an expanded event.
The ride is open to both motorcycles and cars and will take place at 11 a.m., with riders meeting at the Boondox in Columbia at 8 a.m., after which the procession will travel through Franklin and Brentwood and back to Franklin where the ride will conclude at the Nashville-Franklin Elks Lodge #72.
Tickets are $25 per person which includes participation in the ride as well as the choice of a hamburger or hotdog, chips and a drink at the Elks Lodge.
In addition to the ride, a community event that is open to the public will also take place at the Elks Lodge at 11 a.m. featuring Pig and Pie Catering food truck, live music and more.
Tickets are $15, and children 12-and-under get free admittance to either event.
Special Olympic athletes also get free admission for themselves and one guest.
Several law enforcement and community groups will also be present including Athletes of Special Olympics Tennessee, LEAP Franklin, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and WCSO Explorers, the Brentwood Police Department, the Spring Hill Police Department, and the Morris Heithcock Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 41.
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office will also display the motorcycle that belonged to Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman’s brother-n-law, Thomas Allen Schlapman, who was killed in a 2012 traffic crash in Franklin involving an impaired driver.
Musical performers will include Skipper Grace, The Austin Brothers, Michael Martinez, Jenn Bostic, and The Bennett Hall Band.
The Boondox is located at 3543 Highway 431 in Columbia, while the Elks Lodge is located at 485 Oak Meadow Drive in Franklin.
For more information about the event can be found here, with tickets available here.
