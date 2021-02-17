Aspiring Tennessee attorneys will sit for the bar exam virtually in July.
The Tennessee Supreme Court this week ordered the July test to be conducted remotely after concluding that “many of the exam’s traditional test takers, who are typically in their 20s, will likely not be vaccinated by July 2021, and restrictions on holding a large, indoor, two-day event will still be in place.”
The July 2020 bar exam was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns and ultimately held remotely in October, when passage rates were similar to years past. The February exam is also being held remotely.
“The Board of Law Examiners is pleased to be able to provide aspiring attorneys with a remote [Uniform Bar Examination],” Jeff Ward, president of the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners, said in a release. “We wanted to provide test takers with a decision as quickly as possible so they can plan and prepare.”
Registration for the July test opens on March 1.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.