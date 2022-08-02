A new breakfast spot is coming to Brentwood to replace a former mainstay.
Another Broken Egg Cafe, a breakfast-focused chain restaurant, will be opening at 4936 Thoroughbred Lane in Brentwood, with a "coming soon" notice posted on the cafe's website.
It's the former home of Vittles, the longtime meat-and-three that closed its doors in 2020 due to pandemic hardships after more than 20 years of business.
Another Broken Egg Cafe is known for breakfast staples, but also has seasonal selections and a cocktail menu.
The property is owned by Merchants Walk TN, LLC, with a building commercial permit issued by Davidson County that expires in February 2023.
